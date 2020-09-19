Justice Kilbride launches retention campaign

KANKAKEE — Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride recently launched his retention campaign for the state’s highest court.

According to a press release, the Kankakee native is supported by numerous and prominent members of the region from a wide array of backgrounds, including legal professionals, law enforcement, organized labor, business leaders as well as Democratic and Republican elected officials.

To retain his position on the state Supreme Court, Kilbride will need favorable votes from 60 percent of responding voters.

“Serving on the Illinois Supreme Court is the honor of a lifetime, and I humbly ask Third District voters to allow me to continue my public service,” Kilbride said in a press release.

Kilbride says he was inspired to become an attorney while helping to organize the United Farm Workers and later served as a legal aid attorney for clients in need.

He served as Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice from 2010 to 2013, when he led the effort to place cameras in every courtroom across the state, pushed for digitization of records, and fought to increase access to the justice system.

Kilbride was instrumental in the creation of the Illinois Supreme Court “Access to Justice Commission,” which uses technology to make the courthouse accessible to people who cannot afford a lawyer. To save people from having to take a day off work, his innovative measure allows people to appear in court by phone or video rather than in person. In a move for judicial fairness and access, his measure also provides certified interpreters at no-cost for those who speak limited English.