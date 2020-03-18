Voters OK pot dispensary in Grant Park

GRANT PARK — Grant Park voters approved a non-binding referendum that allows cannabis’ dispensary businesses to sell adult-use recreational cannabis at retail within the village.

The referendum passed 185 to 155, with 43 percent of the 793 registered voters casting ballots.

At an informational meeting in January, Mayor Marty Roth said there was enough discussion between trustees on the issue to let the voters “voice their opinion.” A message was left with Roth for comment Tuesday night.

Even with the referendum passing, it will be a long time before a dispensary sets up shop in the village of 1,300 people in northeast Kankakee County.

Currently, there are 46 dispensaries in the state licensed to sell recreational marijuana. Another 55 licenses will be issued this summer.

Grant Park Cannabis Referendum

<strong>Yes, 185</strong>

No, 155