Circuit Judge Erickson announces his retirement

KANKAKEE — For the second time in four days, a sitting judge in Kankakee County has announced plans to retire.

After serving for 25 years, Circuit Judge Clark Erickson has announced Monday that he plans to retire Nov. 1, 2020. The announcement came just days after Circuit Judge Mike Kick announced he will retire on May 10, 2020.

The 71-year-old Erickson spent 19 years in the State’s Attorney’s office. He was appointed as judge in September 1995 and won election in November 1996. He was retained by voters three times since then. His vacancy will be filled in the November 2020 election.

“This definitely is a major life change, but it feels the right time to hand over the reins,” Erickson said Monday.

“I am grateful to the citizens of Kankakee and Iroquois counties for electing me in 1996, and then retaining me in later elections. It has been an honor for me to serve as a judge.

“I will very much miss working with all those who have become friends over the years — my fellow judges, the attorneys who come before me and all the people who work in the courthouse who make it a great place to work, including the bailiffs and clerks. They are the life blood which makes the courthouse come alive and serve the people of the county.

Erickson said he looks forward to spending more time pursuing his love of travel photography and has “dabbled” in writing.

Dickenson’s decision

On Monday, Associate Judge Bill Dickenson announced he will run for the open seat. He has been an associate judge since August 2018.

Dickenson worked in the state’s attorney’s office for 27 years, the last 20 as the First State’s Attorney where he tried approximately 60 murder and other serious cases.

Dickenson, 54, is a Bourbonnais resident. He received both his undergraduate and law degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

His wife, Kelly, is a teacher in the Bradley School District. They have two children, Zoey, a freshman at Indiana University, and Annie, a junior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the citizens of the 21st judicial circuit for the last 28 years, first as a prosecutor, and now as a judge. Whatever my job has been, the goal has been the same: to seek justice for the citizens of Kankakee County, and since 2018, Iroquois County as well,” Dickenson said in a release.

Dickenson worked with Erickson in the state’s attorney’s office as well as tried cases in his courtroom.

“Since my appointment to the bench, I have been very fortunate to have worked alongside him and the other hard-working and dedicated judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit,” Dickenson said. “Judge Erickson, when he retires, will leave behind an impressive legacy, and I am excited and honored to be seeking the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.”

There’s also already been interest show in Kick’s open seat. Current 79th District State Representative Lindsay Parkhurst announced she would not seek re-election to a third term and, instead, she will run for Kick’s open seat.