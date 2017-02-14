Blotter: Feb. 14, 2017

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Geral L. Halbert Sr., 45, and charged him with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery on Feb. 9. According to a report, officers responded to a domestic situation in the 600 block of Webster Circle East at 1:15 a.m. The victim said Halbert hit and strangled her. She was treated at a local hospital. A judge set Halbert's bond at $100,000.

<strong>DUI</strong>

Bourbonnais police arrested Kelly M. Newman, 30, of Bourbonnais, and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol with breath or blood content greater than .08, driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident on Feb. 11. According to police, Newman's vehicle collided with another at the intersection of North Convent Street and 5000N Road. Newman failed to stop and was followed by the other driver to Big Chief Drive, which is where police were called. Newman agreed to take a breath test at the station and registered .274. She posted the required bond and was released.