Blotter: Aug. 25, 2016

<strong>Aggravated battery</strong>

• Manteno police arrested Alyssa M. Zavodny, 18, and charged her with aggravated battery to a peace officer and domestic battery on Aug. 23. Officers were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Fawn Circle. Zavodny battered a woman and then punched an officer in the face. A judge set her bond at $20,000.

<strong>Delivery of a controlled substance</strong>

• Agents of Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Amos R. Jenkins, 37, and charged him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of church property and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on Aug. 22. Jenkins was arrested for selling heroin and cocaine. During a search of a home where he was staying, agents found 10.9 grams of heroin, 10.2 grams of cannabis, 7.3 grams of crack cocaine, 41 ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia. A judge set his bond at $250,000.