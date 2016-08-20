Blotter: Aug. 20, 2016

<strong>Damage to government property</strong>

Bradley police arrested Derrick A. Latty, 29, and charged him with criminal damage to government property, domestic battery and resisting arrest on Wednesday. Officers were called to an apartment in the 500 block of North Washington Road for a domestic disturbance. Latty damaged a police car. A judge set his bond at $5,000.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

Watseka police arrested Calvin J. Morton, 24, and charged him with aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage to property and domestic battery in the presence of a child on Wednesday. A judge set his bond at $15,000.

<strong>Sexual assault</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Pedro Medina-Zavala, 37, and charged him with criminal sexual assault on Wednesday. He allegedly assaulted a female teen relative. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

<strong>Theft</strong>

A man told Kankakee police on Wednesday that someone broke into his van in the 600 block of South Chicago Avenue and stole $3,700 worth of items.

According to Kankakee police, Illinois lottery tickets were reported missing from a business in the 1800 block of South Schuyler Avenue.

<strong>Vehicle theft</strong>

• A woman reported to Kankakee police that her van was stolen from the 800 block of North Hobbie Avenue on Monday. Police learned from dispatch that the van was found on fire near Momence.