Blotter: June 16, 2016

<strong>Delivery of a controlled substance</strong>

• Agents from Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Brandon L. Taylor, 37, and Jamie L. Jones, 33, in the 600 block of Eastview Drive on June 9 in Kankakee. Taylor was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and a judge set his bond at $150,000. Jones was charged with delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and a judge set her bond at $75,000.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

• Iroquois County sheriff's police arrested Douglas A. Morefield, 55, of Sheldon, and charged him with domestic battery on June 14. Police were called to a home in the 200 block of South Second Street, Sheldon, for a domestic disturbance.

• Iroquois County sheriff's police arrested Casey Tucker, 29, of Watseka, and charged him with domestic battery on June 13. Police were called to a home in rural Watseka about a domestic disturbance.

<strong>Unlawful use of weapon</strong>

• Kankakee police took a report of a man pulling a gun out and pointing it at the head of another man in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue on June 14.