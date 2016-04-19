Blotter: April 19, 2016

<strong>Aggravated robbery</strong>

• Bradley police arrested 69-year-old Gary A. Gagnon, of Kankakee, for his part in the robbery of Speedway, 111 S. Kinzie Ave., on April 12. He was charged with aggravated robbery. Gagnon allegedly was the driver of the car Christina Malicki got into after robbing the store of $87. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

<strong>Battery</strong>

• Bourbonnais police arrested a Midlothian woman on April 13. Heather M. Ramos-Kramer was charged with battery and criminal damage to property after a fight with another woman in the 200 block of Toni Street. Ramos-Kramer was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Delivery of a controlled substance</strong>

• Agents from Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Agency arrested Jerome A. Dabney, 27, of Kankakee, on April 16. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. He sold 0.6 grams of cocaine. Another 2.6 grams was found in the car he was in. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

• Bourbonnais police arrested Marc J. Mueller, 44, on April 17, and charged him with domestic battery. A 911 hang up led officers to an apartment in the 200 block of North Meadows Road North. The victim said she and Mueller had been drinking and started to argue. Mueller allegedly punched her in the face. A judge set his bond at $10,000 and issued a no contact order.

<strong>DUI</strong>

• Bourbonnais police arrested Renee M. Lebeau, 55, of Bourbonnais, on April 13. and charged her with driving under the influence of alcohol. Lebeau was stopped after an officer saw her car drifting back and forth in her lane. She failed field sobriety tests. She took a breathalyzer test at the station, and her breath alcohol content registered .174. She was released after posting the required bond.