Blotter: March 19, 2016

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

• Kankakee police arrested David Dowdy Jr., 52, and charged him with domestic battery on Thursday. According to a police report, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of North Hammes Avenue. The victim said she and her husband, Dowdy, were involved in an argument that turned physical when he pushed her to the ground. She said he stood over her, took out a pocket knife and began cutting hair from her head. The officer saw a cut to the right side of the victim's scalp and hair scattered about the living room. She said she pulled some of Dowdy's hair out. Officers found the pocket knife. The victim refused to sign a complaint. According to the report, because of the nature of the call and the injuries, the complaint was signed by an officer. The victim refused medical treatment. Dowdy was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A judge set Dowdy's bond at $3,000. He is to have no contact with the victim.