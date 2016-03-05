Blotter: March 5, 2016

<strong>Battery</strong>

• Kankakee police arrested Travis Lavaries Bush, 21, and Ryan L. Williams, 31, and charged them both with battery. According to a report, officers were called to the intersection of South Chicago Avenue and East Station Street at 5:20 p.m. on March 1 for a reported fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a bloody nose. He said he was punched in the face and nose by Bush while Bush's friend, Williams, restrained him. The victim is employed at a car dealership. The alleged attack occurred during a test drive of a vehicle. The incident occurred near the 300 block of South Chicago Avenue after Bush drove the car to a friend's house to check it out. The victim said he could not recall what started the argument. He refused medical treatment. Bush and Williams were taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. Both were released after paying the required bond.

<strong>DUI</strong>

• Illinois State Police arrested Earle T. Rice Jr., 45, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol. According to an ISP report, a trooper responded to a vehicle in the ditch at U.S. Route 45/52 and 7700S Road at 2:50 a.m. March 3. While the trooper was talking to Rice, he smelled the odor of alcohol on Rice's breath. Rice admitted to drinking and failed the field sobriety tests, according to the report. Rice was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.