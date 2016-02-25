Blotter from Feb. 25, 2016

<strong>Possession of controlled substance</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Detric A. Dee, 42, on Feb. 21. A judge found probable cause to charge him with unlawful possession of controlled substance and resisting arrest. According to a police report, an officer found Dee sleeping in a vehicle behind a home in the 300 block of North Harrison Avenue. He was found to possess suspected crack cocaine. Dee resisted arrest. He attempted to punch and run from officers. Officers found two more bags of suspected crack. The substance tested positive for crack cocaine, which weighed 37.7 grams (1.3 ounces). Dee was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $150,000.