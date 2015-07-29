Blotter for July 29, 2015

<strong>Criminal sexual abuse</strong>

Bourbonnais police arrested Jonah N. Shepard, 18, for alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 18 on July 27. According to police, the mother of the victim contacted police on July 19 after she discovered the victim had been using a social media app to talk with Shepard. The victim and Shepard are related. According to police, there were two times Shepard and the victim were together, once in June and once in July. He was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $5,000 and he is to have no contact with the victim.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Sanchez D. Hill-Taylor, 22, for alleged domestic battery on July 25. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of East Sheridan Street in reference to domestic trouble. Officers learned from dispatchers Hill-Taylor assaulted his child's mother, took her car keys, damaged her vehicle and then ran northbound on Osborn Avenue with their 1-year-old child, after the victim told him she was calling the police. Officers found Hill-Taylor with the child at Osborn Avenue and Eagle Street. Officers asked Hill-Taylor to stop but he refused and continued westbound on Eagle with the child in his arms. An officer again advised Hill-Taylor to stop and put the child down. He refused. Officers were finally able to arrest Hill-Taylor after a struggle. He was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $1,000, and he is to have no contact with the victim.

<strong>Iroquois County accident</strong>

Iroquois County sheriff's police investigated a single-vehicle accident on 1980E Road at the intersection of 1400N Road on July 26. According to a sheriff's report, Kaleb A. McKinney, 22, of Watseka, was traveling northbound on 1980E Road when he became distracted by a light on his cellphone. McKinney failed to stop at the stop sign at the T-intersection of 1400N Road. He proceeded through, ending up in a ditch on the north side. McKinney, who was not injured, was issued a citation to reduce speed to avoid an accident and for disobeying a stop sign. Damage to the car was estimated at more than $1,500.

<strong>Possession of controlled substance</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Dandrae D. Washington, 31, for alleged unlawful possession of a controlled substance on July 24. According to a police report, officers responded to a call in the 1200 block of East Oak Street for a possible overdose. They found Washington sitting down. A small baggie of a suspected controlled substance was found in the right front watch pocket of Washington's pants. He was taken to Presence St. Mary's Hospital for medical treatment. He was arrested after being released from the hospital and taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. He was searched by corrections officers who found a small baggie of a suspected controlled substance in his left front pocket. A judge set his bond at $10,000.

<strong>Possession of drug paraphernalia</strong>

The Illinois State Police arrested Alex J. Jett, 20, of Kankakee, for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia on July 25. According to a state police release, a trooper was on patrol in Iroquois County and observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway with the driver asleep in the driver's seat. The trooper spoke with the driver, Jett. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia. Jett was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.