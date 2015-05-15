Blotter for May 15, 2015

<strong>Armed robbery</strong>

Kankakee police are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General, 545 S. Washington Ave., where a black male suspect armed with a gun got away with an undetermined amount of cash. According to a police report, a store employee said at 8:38 p.m. the suspect had a gun and approached her at the cash register and demanded money. The clerk complied and the subject left the building. A witness corroborated the clerk's story. It is the second straight day an armed robbery has taken place in Kankakee. The Circle K Phillips 66 convenience in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue was robbed at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Casey General Store on West Jeffery Street was held up by a black male on May 2. The Circle K Phillips 66 in the 200 block of North Kennedy Drive in Bradley was robbed by a black male April 28.

<strong>Possession of stolen vehicle</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Alonzo L. Williams, 24, for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended license on May 8. According to a police report, an officer was on patrol in the area of Birch Street just east of Hobbie Avenue. Traveling east on Birch, the officer saw a male on a dirt bike approaching him. The officer stopped Williams for riding a dirt bike that was not licensed for the streets. The officer learned Williams' driver's license was suspended and the dirt bike was found to be stolen from Iroquois County. After talking to a detective, Williams was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. He had cannabis on him when being booked and was given a city ordinance citation.