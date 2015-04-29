Blotter for April 29, 2015

<strong>Battery</strong>

Iroquois County sheriff's police arrested Thomas Wolf, 31, of Watseka, for alleged battery after he was involved in an altercation with another male subject. Wolf was taken to Iroquois County jail where he later posted bond and was released.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Develle D. Moore, 27, for alleged domestic battery on April 25. According to police reports, officers were called to a home in the 200 block of North Seventh Avenue for a domestic battery. The officers were informed the victim had locked herself in the bathroom and Moore was attempting to break the door down. When police arrived, they were met at the door by Moore and the victim. Moore was yelling at the victim to get out of his house. The victim said Moore hit her and pointed to the right side of her face near her eye. An officer noticed the area was red. Moore said he did not hit her. The officer arrested Moore based on his demeanor at the time and the victim's red mark on her face. The victim signed a domestic battery complaint and completed a fact sheet. Moore was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. According to the report, police had been called to the home earlier for a domestic dispute. At that time, Moore said he would leave to cool off. A judge gave him a $5,000 recognizance bond. He is not to have contact with the victim for 72 hours.

<strong>DUI</strong>

• Bourbonnais police arrested Seth J. Radke, 31, of Bourbonnais, for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol on April 26. According to police reports. An officer on patrol saw a pickup truck north bound on North Convent Street. Radke's vehicle was clocked going 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The officer saw Radke swerving back and forth in his lane. The officer stopped Radke. He could smell alcohol on Radke's breath. He was placed under arrest after field sobriety tests were administered. Radke refused breath, blood and urine tests. He was taken to police department and released after posting $300 bond. He had no driver's license on him.

• Kankakee County sheriff's police arrested David L. Craig, 62, for alleged driving under the influence on April 25. According to police reports, a deputy was called to the intersection of 18000W and 4000S Roads for a man sitting in a vehicle in the intersection with his head down and not responding to another motorist's honking the horn. Paramedics were on the scene and told the deputy the man was intoxicated and told them he had been celebrating a relative's birthday. Craig told the deputy he was driving home from a bar in Joliet. The deputy smelled alcohol on Craig's breath. His words were slurred and his eyes appeared to be bloodshot. Field sobriety tests were administered. Craig was then placed under arrest and taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A blood alcohol content tests was administered. Craig's BAC was .111.

• Bourbonnais police arrested David Osvaldo Santana Lozano, 26, of Bourbonnais, for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood or breath alcohol content greater than .08 on April 23. According to a police report, an officer responded to the report of a vehicle stopped in traffic at the intersection of South Main Street and Main Street NW and the driver was unresponsive. Lozano was found slumped over the steering wheel with the car in drive and his foot on the brake. The officer woke him up and smelled alcohol on his breath. Lozano was given field sobriety tests. His breath alcohol content was .168. He was taken to the police department. He posted $100 bond along with his driver's license and then was released.

<strong>Retail theft</strong>

Kankakee police arrested Thomias D. Stewart, for alleged retail theft and resisting arrest on April 24. According to a police report, an officer was called to Dollar General, 545 S. Washington Ave., in reference to a retail theft. The officer was told by dispatch that the subject was a black male wearing a red shirt. He carrying a clear backpack and left the store without paying for items. Stewart was stopped in the 100 block of West River Street, one block from the store. Stewart was identified by a cashier. Stewart resisted the officer as he tried to handcuff him. He was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $1,000.

<strong>Single-vehicle accident</strong>

Iroquois County sheriff's police investigated a single-vehicle accident on 2200N Road near 2100E Road on April 27. According to a police report, Thomas D. Burger, 44, of Watseka, was traveling east bound on 2200N Road when he was partially blinded by the sunlight. Burger said he also noticed two turkey buzzards in the roadway and swerved to miss them, leaving the roadway where his vehicle struck a fence and post. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damages. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.