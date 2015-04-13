Blotter: April 11, 2015

<strong>Delivery of a controlled substance</strong>

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents arrested Jermaine L. Wilson, 26, of Kankakee, for alleged unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park on April 7. According to a KAMEG release, during an investigation in the 500 block of South Nelson Avenue, Wilson sold 0.9 grams of crack cocaine. KAMEG agents and Kankakee police officers continued the investigation by executing a search warrant at Wilson's home. Resident Anthony D. Wilson, 25, was arrested on two outstanding Kankakee County contempt of court warrants. Both subjects were taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.