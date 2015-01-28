Blotter for Jan. 28, 2015

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

• Kankakee police arrested Phillip D. Nelson, 31, for alleged domestic battery on Monday. Police were called at 9:36 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Grace Street for a domestic dispute in progress. Officers spoke to the victim, Nelson's wife. She said they got into a physical altercation when her husband, who was intoxicated, attempted to take the car keys away from her and knocked her down, injuring her. Officers saw a cut on her chin and blood on her face, chin and neck. The victim told police she had taken the keys and threw them in the snow so her husband wouldn't drive back to a bar they had just left. She was taken to Presence St. Mary's Hospital for her injuries and was transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A judge set his bond at $2,000 and he was ordered to not have any contact with the victim for 72 hours.

• Kankakee police took a report at 3:04 p.m. Monday at the station of an alleged domestic battery that took place Jan. 22 in the 1200 block of East Maple Street. The victim told police the father of her child pushed, choked and dragged her after a verbal confrontation. The officer observed and photographed abrasions to her neck and back. The suspect was not located.

• Kankakee police arrested Joseph A. Vinson, 41, for alleged domestic battery. According to the report, an officer was called to the 1100 block of Wilson Drive for a domestic call at 1:11 a.m. Sunday. The officer talked to a man and woman. The woman said she and Vinson got into a heated argument when Vinson threw her down a flight of stairs. The victim had marks on her neck and lower right leg. She also had swelling on her left cheek. According to the report, the victim became uncooperative at the scene and refused to sign a complaint or let the officer photograph her injuries. She refused medical treatment. The officer signed the complaint for domestic battery against Vinson, who was taken into custody.

• Kankakee police arrested Amy L. Maisonneuve, 36, for alleged domestic battery that took place in a residence in the 1100 block of South Popular Avenue at 4:23 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the victim, who had injuries to her face and head, told an officer his foster sister, Maisonneuve, came to the residence and became verbally abusive while threatening physical harm to the victim. Maisonneuve slapped the victim in the back of the head as she was walking away. The victim turned around and Maisonneuve grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into another room, ripping multiple braids from her head. The victim attempted to fight back in order to get Maisonneuve to let go. Their foster mother was able to step in and break them apart. Maisonneuve left when police were called by the foster mother. Officers located Maisonneuve in her vehicle. She told police the victim approached her first and then she pushed the victim away. The foster mother told police Maisonneuve was the aggressor. Maisonneuve's injuries were photographed.

<strong>DUI</strong>

• Watseka police arrested RoniRodolfo Remirez-Linares, 32, of Watseka, for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with an alcohol concentration in breath of .08 or more and no valid driver's license. He was taken to Iroquois County Jail where he later posted bond and was released.

• On Saturday at 2:31 a.m., an Illinois State Trooper was on patrol in Kankakee County. The trooper observed a vehicle stopped at a green light and then the trooper observed the vehicle speed up above the posted speed limit. The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Dashawn Simpson, 28, of Hazel Crest. Based on the trooper's observations, the trooper had Simpson perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Simpson showed signs of alcohol impairment and was placed under arrest and transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center for processing. Simpson was charged with allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and issued citations for speeding and disobeying a traffic control device.

<strong>Retail theft</strong>

A traffic stop by Watseka police last Wednesday led to the arrest of two people from Sheldon for alleged retail theft of more than $300 at 8:57 p.m. at the Wal-Mart in Watseka. Sean Brady, 39, and Teresa Brady, 46, both of Sheldon, were videotaped with Sean Brady removing cellphones and other items from their packaging. The items were concealed in Teresa Brady's purse. They left the store without paying. They posted bond and were released Thursday. At 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Sean Brady was cited for allegedly driving while his license was suspended. He posted bond and was released. The officer viewed the videotape and located the pair at Wal-Mart.

<strong>Theft</strong>

• Bradley police arrested Briten A. Jones, 21. of Kankakee, and Jennifer L. Pressler, 32, of Bradley, for alleged theft Monday at 7:12 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Locke Drive. An officer responded to a theft in progress at the Super 8 Motel. The victim told police he invited Jones and Pressler to his room so they could use the pool. He went to the bathroom and when he returned, they were gone along with two cellphones and $160. Following two sets of footprints in the snow, police found the cellphones and Jones and Pressler. Both were transported to Jerome Combs Detention Center. A judge set Jones' bond at $2,000. She was already out of a $5,000 recognizance bond for another theft. The judge set a $5,000 recognizance bond for Pressler.

• Kankakee police received a call from the 5/3rd Bank in St. Petersburg, Fla. Bank employees were advised by a woman that her grandson stole her credit card when she visited him around October 2014 in Kankakee. A report was also taken by Pinellas County (Fla.) Police Department. The victim advised police that her grandson calls her and threatens to go to St. Petersburg to harm her if she will not send money to him. Allegedly the grandson has used her credit card totaling approximately $2,500 and several cash advances were also made.

<strong>Violation of order of protection</strong>

Bradley police arrested Michael P. Hammack-Lemacks, 37, for allegedly violating an order of protection at 1:58 a.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of North Kinzie Avenue. The victim called 911 and told police Lemacks made multiple calls to her cellphone. The order of protection is valid through Feb. 20. He is to have no contact. The judge set his bond at $1,000.