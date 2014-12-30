Police blotter: Dec. 30, 2014

<strong>Abandoned dogs</strong>

Kankakee police were called to the 400 block of North Adams Street on Dec. 26 and found two dogs abandoned. The landlord told police a former tenant abandoned the dogs. They were left chained and padlocked in the back yard. There was neither food nor water left for the dogs. Animal Control was called and took custody of the dogs.

<strong>Arson</strong>

Kankakee police responded to a house fire in the 800 block of South East Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. It was the second time a fire was reported at the two-story apartment building. The first fire occurred at 3 p.m. A tenant said she heard a neighbor's dog barking and looked outside. An old television she had sitting outside on the porch was on fire. She did not call the fire department and put the fire herself. The neighbor's dog alerted the tenant to the second fire. The tenant looked out the window and the TV was on fire again, and the flames were climbing the exterior wood stairs. Everyone in the building was able to get out safely. The scene was released to arson investigators.

<strong>Battery</strong>

On Dec. 27, Kankakee Police arrested Quinton M. Tucker, no date of birth given, for battery after he allegedly punched a woman in the face in a house in the 1100 block of South Osborn Avenue. The victim had visible injuries to her face and mouth. She refused medical treatment. Tucker was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

• Kankakee Police arrested Ahseniah T. Malone, 25, for domestic battery on Dec. 28 after he allegedly battered his girlfriend in a residence in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street. Malone told police he got into an argument with his girlfriend over several subjects. He told officers he was the victim and showed them scratches on his face. His girlfriend told police Malone struck her in the face, causing her to fall down. She said once on the ground, he continued to grab her and bang her head off of the floor. She said she scratched Malone's face to get him off her. Malone was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• On Dec. 28, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Jon G. Rogers Jr., 21, of Watseka, and charged him with domestic battery. He was transported to Iroquois County Jail.

<strong>Driving while license suspended</strong>

• Christian P. Jennings, 26, no hometown given, was arrested on Dec. 26 by Kankakee police for driving while license suspended. Police stopped Jennings' vehicle in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Street. A search of the vehicle found a small clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance suspected to be cannabis. Jennings also was issued a city ordinance citation for the possession of cannabis. Jennings was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Retail theft</strong>

• Jawann Clark was arrested by Kankakee police for retail theft from a business in the 500 block of Riverstone Parkway on Dec. 26. On two separate occasions (Nov. 24 and Nov. 27), it is alleged Clark, an employee of the business, charged and then uncharged amounts totaling $145.72. He let two different people leave the store with merchandise. Clark was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• On Dec. 27, Kankakee Police arrested Alphonse Dukes, 50, for felony retail theft after he allegedly took three bottles of liquor from a business in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue. A store employee witnessed the alleged theft. Dukes left the store but police apprehended him at South East Avenue and Hickory Street. He was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Kankakee Police arrested Marcell L. Brooks, 45, for felony retail theft for allegedly taking several items from a store in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue. on Dec. 27. The subject left the store on a bicycle but was stopped by police in the east alley of the 300 block of South East Avenue. He was booked into Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Unlawful use or possession of a weapon</strong>

Billy L. Garcia, 18, was arrested by Kankakee Police on Dec. 27 for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon at a business in the 110 block of West Jeffery Street. An anonymous caller informed police of a car in which Garcia was a passenger was at the business. Garcia was walking out of the business as police spoke with other occupants of the car. Police went inside the business and spoke with employees. They reported Garcia had come out of the bathroom when he saw police by the car. Police recovered a loaded revolver from the bathroom's garbage can. The car's other occupants were searched but no weapon or contraband was found. They were checked and released.