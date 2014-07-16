Police Blotter: July 16, 2014

<strong>Battery</strong>

The victim of a Monday night stabbing at the Model Motel in the 1200 block of South Washington Avenue was arrested by Kankakee police for domestic battery, a Kankakee County prosecutor said in court on Tuesday.

James Kostecka was arrested following the domestic dispute. Prosecutors said Kostecka was stabbed by his 18-year-old son who was allegedly trying to break up the fight. The son was originally charged for the stabbing but was later released.

Kostecka was released on recognizance bond.