Police Blotter: July 15, 2014

<strong>Battery</strong>

• A 45-year-old Bourbonnais woman was arrested by Bourbonnais police on Monday after she allegedly threw a chair at her husband, a Kankakee county prosecutor said in court on Monday. Sheri Traina was released on recognizance bond.

• Thomas McCarthy Jr., 54, was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff's police on Sunday after he refused to leave a woman's home and then punched her in the arm for calling police. McCarthy's bond was set at $7,500.

<strong>Child endangerment</strong>

A Momence couple was arrested Monday for allegedly leaving their 5-year-old daughter home alone on July 4. A neighbor found the child and called police. Krystal L. Piegzik, 24, and Christopher D. Durham, 37, were arrested for child endangerment following an investigation by Momence police. An investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services is pending. The girl is now staying with her grandparents. Piegzik's bond was set at $7,500. Piegzik also was charged with child endangerment in March. Durham's bond was set at $10,000.