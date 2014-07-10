Police Blotter: July 10, 2014

<strong>Battery</strong>

Nathaniel Ford, 54, was arrested by Kankakee police after he struck his ex-girlfriend with chair Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report. Ford was released on recognizance bond.

<strong>Disorderly conduct</strong>

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Bradley police after he allegedly began making racist comments toward McDonald's employees who had asked him to leave the restaurant Tuesday night, a Kankakee County prosecutor said in court on Wednesday. Robert Maack allegedly became belligerent after he couldn't find a place to charge his phone. Maack's bond was set at $1,000.

<strong>DUI</strong>

• A 42-year-old Kankakee woman was arrested by Illinois State Police for drunk driving after she drove across the center line early Sunday morning. Denise A. Files was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• A 21-year-old Watseka woman was arrested by Illinois State Police for drunk driving after an officer saw her vehicle swerving and noticed one of her tail lights was out. Crystal M. Smith was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.