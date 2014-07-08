Police Blotter: July 8, 2014

<strong>Battery</strong>

• A 47-year-old man's bond was set at $15,000 on Monday for a domestic battery that occurred July 4. Mark Preston, who was on probation for a domestic battery, allegedly punched a woman in the head and then head-butted her, a Kankakee County prosecutor said.

• A 59-year-old man was arrested by Bradley police after he allegedly slapped his girlfriend twice and then pulled her hair on Monday morning, a Kankakee County prosecutor said in court on Monday. Larry Willis' bond was set at $5,000.

• A 21-year-old woman was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff's police on Sunday after she allegedly punched her mother and 13-year-old brother while trying to get into her former residence, a Kankakee County prosecutor said Monday. Megan Conrad, who was charged with domestic battery and interfering with a report of battery, allegedly knocked the phone from her mother's hand. Her bond was set at $2,000.

<strong>Drugs</strong>

A 24-year-old man was arrested by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents on Sunday for possession of crack cocaine. A search of his girlfriend's apartment in May turned out 6 grams of crack and a .45 caliber handgun, but Deandre Lee was not there at the time of the search, a Kankakee County prosecutor said Monday. Lee had not been charged with any gun crimes as of Monday. His bond was set at $75,000.

<strong>DUI</strong>

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Kankakee police for drunk driving after blowing a stop sign at the intersection of Hickory Street and Nelson Avenue Friday night. John Dunlap was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

<strong>Shots fired</strong>

A bullet was found lodged in a cabinet in a home in the 300 block of South Myrtle Avenue early Saturday morning after police were called to the residence for shots fired. No suspect information has been reported.