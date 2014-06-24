Police Blotter: June 24, 2014

<strong>Domestic battery</strong>

A 57-year-old man with a pending domestic battery case was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff's police for domestic battery again on Sunday. Onteal A. Hodges allegedly slammed a woman into a wall and then kicked her when she fell, a Kankakee prosecutor said Monday. Bond was set at $15,000.

<strong>Theft</strong>

• After being confronted by St. Anne police and the owner of a stolen lawn mower on Friday, 26-year-old Jeremiah Jamnik ran from the garage where he had been painting the orange mower black, a Kankakee County prosecutor said in court Monday. Jamnik was arrested after he called the police and officers detected the location of his phone. His bond was set at $5,000.

• A 23-year-old woman was arrested after she stole nearly $300 worth of alcohol from The Distillery in Momence last week, a Kankakee County prosecutor said in court Monday. Alexis Stasko allegedly took three bottles of liquor on June 15, two on June 18 and a single bottle of tequila early June 19. Stasko was arrested by Momence police. Her bond was set at $2,000.