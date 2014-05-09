Police Blotter: May 9, 2014

<strong>Battery</strong>

• Ryan R. Johnson, 25, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee police after he pushed his girlfriend's mother out of his bedroom and slammed the door on her arm. The mother had been picking up her daughter. The woman's other daughter then came to her mother's defense, according to a police report. Johnson was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center.

• Brian S. Reynolds, 40, was arrested by Kankakee police for hitting a pregnant woman with a broom and injuring her right foot and thumb. Reynolds had been staying with the woman and her child, who he claimed to have bitten, according to a police report. The woman told police her child did not appear to have any bite marks. On Monday, Reynolds showed a judge and defense attorney red marks on his back and explained he had been trying to take the broom from his former roommate. His bond was set at $2,000.

<strong>Damage to property</strong>

• Two vehicles were taken on joy rides at Reed's Rental on Indiana Avenue, the owner of the business reported to Kankakee police Wednesday morning. The perpetrator or perpetrators entered the secured parking lot and drove two vehicles around, striking a bus and eight trailers. No suspect information has been reported.

• Justin R. Kanapackis, 19, and a juvenile were arrested by Bradley and Bourbonnais police Wednesday following an investigation that linked them to vandalism in numerous areas throughout both villages.

<strong>Weapons</strong>

Two shots were fired and one shell casing found near the intersection of North Wildwood Avenue and East Oak Street Wednesday night. No suspect information has been reported.