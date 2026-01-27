Will County sheriff’s deputies arrest man, woman for attempting to break into Balmoral Park

Will County Sheriff's Office (Provided by Will County Sheriff's Office)

For the second time this month, Will County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman from Bourbonnais in regards to the closed Balmoral Park horse racing facility.

In a ness release, Will County officials said that they arrested 43-year-old Robert Willison and 32-year-old Megan Green, both of Bourbonnais, and charged them with criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, Will County deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person at Balmoral Park on Dixie Highway in Crete, according to the release.

A witness told deputies that while watching surveillance video, they saw two people jumping over a fence, landing on the horse racing track property, according to the release.

During a search of the area, deputies found fresh footprints in the snow. They followed those tracks to a tree line where Willison and Green were found hiding under a tree. They possessed burglary tools (pry bar, wire cutters, grinder) around them.

Willison and Green were arrested on Jan. 11 for a separate incident on Balmoral Park property.

A Will County Sheriff’s deputy saw a white moving van driving around the racetrack that was possibly linked to a previous burglary.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and copper wire and computer parts were spotted inside the van that had previously been reported missing from Balmoral.

Green was charged in that incident with driving with suspended license, operation of uninsured motor vehicle, theft and had an active warrant out for her arrest in Cook County for Federal Transit Authority trespassing.

Willison was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage and possession of burglary tools.

A third person, 31-year-old Elijah Campbell, of Kankakee, also was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage and possession of burglary tools.