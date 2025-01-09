Man shot in possible drive-by shooting in Pembroke

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — A man was seriously injured Saturday in a possible drive-by shooting in Pembroke Township.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Trent Bukowski said the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. near 13500 East 5000 South Road.

The victim was outside tending to his dog when he was shot in the back, Bukowski said.

Deputies first on scene rendered first aid to the victim who was later transported to the hospital, Bukowski said.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time, Bukowski said.

Bukowski said the department is encouraging anyone with information to call the sheriff’s investigations bureau at 815-802-7150 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.