Investigators review video footage to ID witnesses

KANKAKEE — Body cameras worn by police officers who first arrived on scene at the New Year’s Day mass shooting in Kankakee have aided investigators.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said investigators have identified some people who were at the house in the 1800 block of Pierson Parkway using the footage from Kankakee police and Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies who were first on scene.

“As the officers were running toward the house, their body cameras picked up images of some of the people who were running from the residence,” Kidwell said. “We were able to identify some of them. Unfortunately, we have not been able to find those people so we can interview them.

“We continue to encourage those that saw something to come forward.”

Two of the four weapons recovered at the scene were found outside the residence, Kidwell said.

Brothers Quaysean T’ Andre Isom, 22, of Kankakee, and TreVontae C. Ellis, 20, of Pembroke Township were shot and killed. Five other people were shot.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Kidwell said they are not identifying the weapons recovered.

Investigators have not been able to establish a motive, Kidwell said.

There have been no credible reports of possible retaliation, Kidwell said.

“But you have to be cognizant of the possibility and anticipate there could be retaliation,” Kidwell said.

Kidwell said it is believed there were two gunmen who opened fire in the house at approximately 4:05 a.m. New Year’s Day.

Multiple agencies responded in reference to reports of gunfire.