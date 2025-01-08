CrimeStoppers offers up to $30,000 for information in Jan. 1 mass shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County CrimeStoppers announced Wednesday it is offering a cash reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of those responsible for the Jan. 1 mass shooting.

“Your information could be crucial in bringing justice to the victims and their families,” read a Facebook post from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell has said investigators have been hampered in their investigation because witnesses of the shooting have not come forward.

Two of the seven people who were shot — brothers Quaysean T’ Andre Isom, 22, of Kankakee, and TreVontae C. Ellis, 20, of Pembroke Township — were killed. The extent of the injuries suffered by the five other victims has not been made public.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Jan. 1 at a house party with upward of 50 to 60 people in attendance in a residence in the 1800 block of East Pierson Parkway.

CrimeStoppers said it urges anyone with information about the shooters involved in this incident to come forward, according to the Facebook post.

Tips can be submitted by calling the Kankakee City Police at 815-933-0426 or CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME (815-932-7463).