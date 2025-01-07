Teen hospitalized following shooting in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — A 17-year-old male is in stable condition at a Chicago hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in the 1000 block of East Stratford Drive.

Acting Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Anderson said police arrested the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Darrid Britton, of Kankakee. He is charged with aggravated battery discharging a weapon.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Tuesday that Britton will be in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his facial area and upper body, Anderson said. The victim was transferred to a Chicago hospital.

The shooting occurred approximately 5:38 p.m.

Investigators learned an argument began between Britton and the 17-year-old through a bedroom window over property not returned earlier in the afternoon belonging to a third party in relation to Britton

According to his statement, while Britton was standing outside, the victim allegedly pointed a handgun at Britton through the window. Britton had his own weapon and when the victim made a comment about seeing Britton’s weapon, the victim pointed the weapon again at him. Britton fired several shots toward the bedroom window, striking the victim in the face and arm, Anderson said.

Britton drove away in a vehicle. He called 911 from a business parking lot where he was taken into custody. Police said Britton cooperated with them. Police recovered a semi-automatic weapon from the vehicle, Anderson said.

A second 911 call came from inside the apartment from a woman. There was a man inside the apartment as well, Anderson said.

“This is an isolated incident between the two parties,” Anderson said. “There is no threat to the public safety at this time. Fortunately, no one else was injured due to their negligence. We appreciate the cooperation of the offender and witnesses in working with police. And we look forward to justice being served.”

Investigators have not been able to talk to the victim to learn more information, Anderson said.

The case remains under investigation and other charges could be filed.