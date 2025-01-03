Still I Rise official arrested for discharging firearm New Year's Day

KANKAKEE — Aaron Robinson, operations manager of Still I Rise organization, was arrested early New Year’s Day after Kankakee patrol officers observed him fire multiple shots from an AR-15 rifle.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged the 47-year-old Robinson with Class 4 felony reckless discharge of a firearm.

A person convicted could be fined up to $25,000 and sentenced to serve one to three years in prison.

Robinson has no criminal history, said Dan Reedy, who is with the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office.

Robinson attended the hearing via Zoom, but did not speak at any point during the court proceedings.

Kankakee County Associate Judge Brenda Claudio did not grant the state’s petition to detain Robinson during the pendency of the case.

According to Kankakee County Assistant Defender Mary Quinn, Robinson is a substitute teacher and an author.

She represented Robinson during the detention hearing.

Claudio said the substitute teacher job might be in jeopardy.

“This is not a very good example. You were not a very good role model,” Claudio said.

The case will go before a Kankakee County grand jury next week. Robinson’s next court date is Jan. 22.

Claudio ordered Robinson to not possess any weapons, forfeit any firearms to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and his FOID card to the Kankakee County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Reedy, Kankakee County State’s Attorney criminal division chief, said during a Thursday detention hearing that at approximately 12:37 a.m., Kankakee officers observed Robinson fire three or four shots.

Reedy said Robinson was standing across the street from his home in the 700 block of South Evergreen Avenue near the intersection with East Eagle Street.

Claudio asked if there were people outside at the time.

“There were no neighbors outside and no one was injured,” Reedy said.

Claudio asked if there were other witnesses or any calls made to 911. Reedy said no.

The officers in the patrol car were the only ones to witness Robinson fire the rifle.

At the time, Reedy said Robinson was in possession of the rifle and a .22 caliber firearm. They are the only firearms owned by Robinson, Reedy said.

Robinson’s wife, Toccara Eldridge-Robinson, is executive director and founder of Still I Rise, which was founded in 2014.

She was with Robinson at the time of his arrest, according to police reports Reedy said.

Still I Rise is a leadership development nonprofit organization that empowers youth and young adults to create a positive and healthy change in society.

The organization provides youth and young adults with stimulating programs, events, seminars and engagements, educating them in areas including health, financial literacy, arts, ethics, life skills and entrepreneurship.