Investigators reviewing video footage, talking to witness at mass shooting

KANKAKEE — Investigators continue looking into the New Year’s Day mass shooting which left two brothers dead and five others injured, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

Deputy Chief Donell Austin said Friday investigators are talking with witnesses. He noted there are “quite a few people,” being interviewed.

As of late Friday, no arrests have been made.

Kankakee police identified the two homicide victims as brothers Quaysean T’ Andre Isom, 22, of Kankakee, and TreVontae C. Ellis, 20, of Pembroke Township.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, Kidwell said.

The other five victims, which include three women, were treated at Kankakee hospitals, Kidwell said.

The identities of the five injured in the shooting have not been publicly named and police officials said those names will not be released.

“Investigators have talked to several people who were at the party. They had mostly second-hand information. We need people who actually saw something to come forward,” Kidwell said Thursday morning.

Investigators are reviewing security camera video footage as well as body camera footage from officers who arrived on scene and found people running out of the house.

Kidwell said it is believed there were two gunmen who opened fire in the house located on the 1800 block of Pierson Parkway at approximately 4:05 a.m.

Extra patrols were on the street due to it being New Year’s Eve, Kidwell said.

Kidwell said they investigated several reports of shots fired overnight.

One of those reports was investigated 45 minutes before KanComm dispatched officers to the shooting.

There was no scene or evidence located at the shots-fired location, Kidwell said.

Although there were no reports of calls for disturbing the peace in the 1800 block of Pierson Parkway, Kidwell said officers were aware there was a party going on.

“We checked on it. There was nothing to alarm us,” Kidwell said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the shooting scene.

Kidwell said the person of interest was questioned. The man was on parole and is being held on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant, Kidwell said.