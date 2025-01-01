Two killed, five injured in mass shooting New Year's Day in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Two people are dead and five others injured following a mass shooting during a house party on the east side of Kankakee early New Year’s Day.

Kankakee police identified the two homicide victims as Quaysean T’ Andre Isom, 22, of Kankakee, and TreVontae C. Ellis, 20, of Pembroke Township.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the hospital, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said today.

The other five victims, which include three women, are being treated at Kankakee hospitals, Kidwell said.

Kidwell said people who were at the house have been uncooperative with investigators.

“This shooting and deaths is tragic and we pray for the victims and their families. I’m heartbroken over this for our community and the families. One loss of life is one too many,” Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis posted on Facebook.

“What is disturbing about this incident, is that it was potentially avoidable, as it occurred inside a home having a house party on New Year’s Eve. The party lasted many hours into the early morning and had been asked to cease due to loud noise and disturbing the neighborhood.

“What is more troubling is most of the attendees are not cooperating with police or saying they didn’t see anything. We have to do better Kankakee!”

A person of interest was taken into custody at the shooting scene, Kidwell said. This person was located hiding near the residence and is being questioned, Kidwell said.

Kidwell said it is believed there were two gunmen who opened fire in the house located on the 1800 block of Pierson Parkway at approximately 4:05 a.m.

“We need the community to come forward and provide information, anonymously or otherwise, so that we can hold accountable those who committed this senseless mass shooting and remove them from our streets,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said in a Facebook post.

“Please, if you have information, reach out to a trusted source and tell what you know. And PLEASE, pray for those still fighting for their lives this morning. Prayer works.”

Two firearms were recovered at the scene as well as multiple shell casings, Kidwell said.

Multiple agencies responded in reference to reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located a large group of people that were present at the residence attending a party, many of whom were running out of the residence, Kidwell said.

Four of the shooting victims were transported by ambulance to Kankakee hospitals. Three additional gunshot victims later arrived at Kankakee hospitals where officers learned they were also shot while attending the party on Pierson Parkway.

There were five homicides in Kankakee County in 2024.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s Office was notified and is currently assisting Kankakee Police with this investigation.

Kankakee Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact KanComm at 815- 933-3324 or the Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.