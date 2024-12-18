Shots fired report puts Bradley schools on alert: police

BRADLEY — A report of shots fired in Bradley led to police requesting schools in the village go on alert Tuesday morning.

At approximately 8:53 a.m. Bradley police said they received a call of possible “shots fired’ in the 100 block of Croswell Avenue, which is two blocks east of Bradley West Elementary School.

“Since there were schools nearby and students on their way to school, officers requested them to go into a secure mode,” Bradley police said in a release.

“This helps to keep kids and staff at the schools safer until the police can investigate further and substantiate the shots fired call,” the release continued.

Secure mode is the second of five levels. It requires all adults and students to get inside and lock all outside doors, according to an informational poster attached to the release.

All three Bradley Elementary District schools — East, West and Central — and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School were told to go into secure mode.

Bradley police said after speaking with the original caller, they were unable to corroborate any information of actual shots being fired.

Officers from Bradley and other law enforcement agencies checked the surrounding area for any signs of suspicious activity related to the call with negative results, Bradley police said in the release.

The schools were then notified and the “secure mode” was lifted and normal school functions resumed, the release said.