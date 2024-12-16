KAMEG arrest Manteno man on gun charges

MANTENO — Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group recovered eight firearms during a search of a Manteno man’s residence Thursday.

KAMEG agents arrested 29-year-old Kendall L. Dunn, of Manteno following an ongoing investigation and the execution of a search warrant at Dunn’s residence in Manteno, KAMEG said in a press release.

The warrant was executed at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the press release said.

KAMEG agents were assisted by Illinois State Police SWAT, Kankakee County Sheriff’s office and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau, the press release said.

They recovered four rifles, three handguns and a shotgun along with several hundred rounds of various caliber ammunition. One of the handguns was found to be reported stolen, the press release said.

Dunn has been initially charged with eight counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, eight counts of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and child endangerment, the press release said.

Dunn is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, the press release said.

According to Kankakee County court records, Dunn pleaded guilty in May to one charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to one year at 50% (day-for-day).

He was arrested in January and received credit for each day he was in jail, the court records said.

Dunn began his parole July 30, Illinois Department of Corrections records said.