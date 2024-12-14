KAMEG makes arrest in Momence

MOMENCE — A Momence man was arrested this week on a variety of alleged drug charges.

Jose A. Garduno, 33, of Momence, was arrested at his residence on Wednesday by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, KAMEG agents assisted by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau arrested Garduno at his residence, according to a KAMEG news release.

The arrest was made following an ongoing narcotics investigation and search warrant execution at Garduno’s residence, the news release said.

The search warrant execution resulted in the seizure of approximately 268 grams of suspected cocaine.

The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office charged Garduno with unlawful possession with intent to deliver (cocaine) and unlawful possession of cocaine