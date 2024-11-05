Father, son arrested for obstructing firefighters battling blaze

KANKAKEE — A father and his son were arrested by Kankakee police for obstructing firefighters as they fought a fire at the son’s residence in the 600 block of West Jeffery Street early Sunday morning.

Joseph L. Tackett Sr. and his son, 33-year-old Justin L. Tackett, both of Kankakee, were arrested by Kankakee police with obstructing a peace officer, firefighter or corrections employee; resisting a peace officer, firefighter or corrections employee; aggravated assault of a peace officer, firefighter or corrections employee and threatening a public official.

State’s Attorney Jim Rowe decided not to charge Joseph L. Tackett at this time. Justin L Tackett has been detained, Rowe said.

At 1:08 a.m. Sunday, police and fire personnel were dispatched to a report of a fire in an attached garage.

According to a Kankakee police report, an officer observed people scrambling to get away from the fire and thick black smoke coming from inside of the residence.

The officer made contact with Justin Tackett, who was attempting to get back into the residence while it was on fire, the police report said.

The officer said he tried to get Justin away from the fire. Justin became verbally aggressive and stated officers could not enter his residence without a search warrant, the police report said.

The officer said he and his superior tried to explain to Justin they just needed to get everyone out of the house, the police report said.

The officer said in his report Justin did not comprehend what they were saying because he was too concerned about officers entering his residence.

A Kankakee fire captain made his way to the front door where he was greeted by Joseph Tackett. The captain asked him if everyone was out of the house multiple times, the officer said in their report.

Joseph stated to the captain and officers that everyone was out of the house, and they would need a search warrant to enter, the police report said.

Justin said to officers that the house belonged to him and walked back inside the house and shut the door, while black smoke rolled out of the door, the police report said.

Both Tacketts opened the door and walked out, the police report said.

Officers observed multiple subjects come out of the residence, when Joseph had stated everyone was out of the residence.

Justin continued to approach an officer in an aggressive manner. The officer advised Justin multiple times to back up, the police report said.

Joseph and Justin began calling the officer racial slurs and stated they will have the officer’s badge. Justin came toward two officers in an aggressive manner again and was physically pushed back, the police report said. Justin was taken into custody.

The officer went back to the residence where Joseph was still in front of the residence. Joseph was told to move away from the residence. Joseph started to walk to the west side of the building where the flames were more active, the police report said.

Joseph kept stating to officers that this was his property, and officers needed to leave. Officers tried getting Joseph to his personal vehicle, but Joseph refused, the police report said.

Joseph resisted and was brought to the ground by his arm and handcuffed, the police report said.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Fire damage was estimated at $20,000 to the garage, and some of the interior ceiling of the home.

There were no injuries, and crews were on scene for about two hours, according to the Kankakee Fire Department.

Assistance was given by Bradley, Bourbonnais and Limestone fire departments.