2 juveniles shot in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Two boys were treated at a local hospital after they were shot Thursday by suspects in a vehicle at the intersection of South Greenwood Avenue and Park Place.

At approximately 6:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of South Greenwood Avenue and East River Street in reference to shots fired, Kankakee police said.

An officer was in the area of South Rosewood Avenue and East River Street when the officer was met by four juveniles, two of which stated they were shot, Kankakee police said.

The 16-year-old victim sustained an injury to his shin and the 14-year-old sustained an injury to his hand. The officer administered first aid to both victims. Kankakee City Fire and EMS arrived and transported the victims to the hospital for treatment.

Officers found several shell casings at the crime scene at South Greenwood Avenue and Park Place.

Several witnesses were interviewed by detectives. The suspects were reported to be driving a dark colored vehicle that was traveling north on Greenwood Avenue when the incident occurred.

No further information is available at this time.

Kankakee police ask anyone with information to contact the Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.