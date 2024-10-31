Gibbs sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for filing false tax returns

URBANA — Larry Dean Gibbs, 63, of Pembroke Township, was sentenced Monday to 6 ½ years in federal prison for filing false tax returns.

In March of this year, Gibbs, a former Pembroke Township supervisor, was convicted of filing three false federal tax returns following a jury trial held at the U.S. Courthouse in Urbana, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney General’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

It is the second time Gibbs has been convicted of filing a false federal tax return. He was sentenced to 1 ½ years in 2012 after pleading guilty.

During the trial, the government presented evidence to establish that, in January 2017, Gibbs filed three federal income tax returns for the tax years 2012, 2013, and 2014, each falsely claiming that he had earned $10 million in annual income from the “Larry Dean Gibbs Estate,” the release said.

Gibbs further falsely claimed that the IRS withheld over $3 million per year from his earnings each year and that he was entitled to refunds totaling more than $6.8 million.

<strong>CHANGED HIS NAME</strong>

In contemporaneous filings, Gibbs claimed that he had changed his name to Mulumbua Humraukn El Taikem Bey and that he was the ambassador for the Al Moroccan Empire National Republic, which is not officially recognized by the U.S. State Department.

At the time Gibbs filed the three false tax returns, he had just been released from federal prison for a prior conviction for filing a false federal tax return in 2005, when he had obtained a $66,282 refund to which he was not entitled.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colin S. Bruce found that Gibbs had obstructed justice during the trial by falsely claiming that he was a member of the Maipuri Arauan Nation and that a treaty between that tribe and the United States required tribal members to be seated on his jury.

Bruce found that Gibbs “continues to file nonsensical sovereign citizen documents with the court, despite the court’s clear warnings against such frivolous, docket-clogging activity.”

The statutory penalties for filing a false tax return are up to three years of imprisonment and up to a $100,000 fine on each of the three counts of conviction. In addition to imprisonment, Bruce sentenced Gibbs to serve one year of supervised release following his release from the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Bruce directed Gibbs to report to the Bureau of Prisons to begin serving his sentence of imprisonment on Jan. 7, 2025. In the meantime, Gibbs remains released on conditions of bond, which include home detention.

<strong>2012 CASE</strong>

In 2012, Gibbs pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in federal prison for cheating the IRS out of $66,000, according to Daily Journal reports.

Gibbs pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return in 2005 and fraudulently obtaining the sizable refund.

Federal prosecutors said Gibbs tried twice more, in 2007 and 2009, to claim false refunds totaling more than $159,000. He never received the money.

Gibbs resigned as Pembroke Township supervisor in May 2012 following his indictment. He was elected to the Kankakee County Board in 2002 and was defeated in 2006.

The IRS Criminal Investigation, Chicago Field Office, and FBI, Chicago Field Office, investigated the most recent case. Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney Eugene L. Miller represented the government in the prosecution.