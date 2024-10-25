Iroquois County police-involved shooting was justified: state's attorney

WATSEKA — The September shooting death of Andrew Roselius, of Ashkum, by law enforcement in September was ruled as justified by Iroquois County State’s Attorney James Devine.

Newton County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Cpl. Brendon Schreiber was mortally wounded by Roselius. Schreiber died Sept. 11 from his injuries.

Officers returned fire, and Roselius was struck in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Devine said in a news release issued Thursday.

The Illinois State Police Zone 5 Investigations team conducted the investigation of the law shooting.

After an examination of witness accounts, body-camera footage, squad car camera footage, ballistic tests, Illinois State Crime Lab analysis and autopsy findings, the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office was presented with all relevant investigatory information.

<strong>THE INCIDENT</strong>

On Sept. 1, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Newton County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Department and the Kentland (Ind.) Police Department responded to the report of an alleged kidnapping in progress, regarding a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Roselius.

Roselius’ vehicle was identified in rural Iroquois County and an attempt was made by law enforcement to stop the vehicle.

When Roselius refused to stop, he traveled from Iroquois County into Newton County, Ind., and then back into Iroquois County where it hit another vehicle on a road in Sheldon.

Once stopped, the vehicle driven by Roselius was surrounded by law enforcement.

It was reported that Roselius was armed and suicidal.

A confrontation occurred between law enforcement and Roselius while he was seated in his vehicle.

After repeated requests by law enforcement for Roselius to show his hands and to leave his vehicle, Roselius displayed a revolver and fired one shot which struck Schreiber in the head.

As a result of the shot, an Iroquois County Deputy returned fire striking Roselius in the head. Roselius was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further action will be taken by the state’s attorney’s office.