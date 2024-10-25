Harris' brother sentenced to 1 year in prison

KANKAKEE — The brother of the woman accused of participating in the murder of a Bradley police sergeant and the attempted murder of another officer was sentenced Thursday for his participation in helping her evade police.

Xavier L. Harris Jr., the brother of Xandria Harris, received a one-year prison sentence for his role in the Dec. 29, 2021, murder of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and attempted murder in the shooting of now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott announced her decision Thursday.

Harris will get credit for each day he serves of the sentence. Harris must report to court Nov. 4 to turn himself in to start serving his sentence.

Harris agreed in May to plead guilty to the obstructing justice charge.

Xavier Harris, 25, of Bradley, is accused of driving his sister, Xandria, from the Bradley-based Comfort Inn after the shooting to DeMotte, Ind.

Attorney Clyde Guilamo represents Xavier Harris.

During Harris’ court appearance in May, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said Harris told an Illinois State Police investigator on Dec. 30, 2021, that he drove his sister to her Bradley residence.

“A SWAT team went to the home to take Xandria Harris into custody,” Rowe said in the May appearance. “A considerable amount of time and resources were used when in fact she was in Indiana.”

ISP was able to track Xavier’s sister to a home in DeMotte, Ind., Rowe said.

Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, and her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, were both charged with first-degree murder of Rittmanic and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn.

In September, Sullivan, 26, of Bourbonnais, was found guilty of the murder of Rittmanic and attempted murder of Bailey.

Sullivan is scheduled to be back in Kankakee County Circuit Court on Nov. 19. A date for his sentencing has not yet been set.