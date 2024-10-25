Grundy Co. police seize 6.9 pounds of suspected fentanyl following chase

MORRIS — Police seized nearly 7 pounds of suspected fentanyl Thursday in the burnt remains of a car they were pursuing in Grundy County.

The drugs have a street value of about $400,000, a law enforcement official said.

Two native Hondurans — 18 year-old Roybin Barahona and 23-year-old Cristhian Anahel Erazo Velasquez — were arrested by Grundy County sheriff deputies, according to a press release from Grundy County Sheriff Ken Brilley.

At approximately 3:57 p.m. Thursday, a Grundy County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2010 Infiniti passenger car with suspended California registration in the area of Kankakee Road and Illinois Route 17 in the far southeast portion of Grundy County.

The Infiniti had fled from Illinois State Police Troop 2 on Interstate 80 near mile marker 22 at approximately 1:45 p.m.

The Infiniti accelerated at a high rate of speed when the deputy activated his lights to stop the vehicle.

A second deputy positioned down the road and deployed a tire deflation device into the roadway. The Infiniti ran over the device.

Near the intersection of Illinois 17 and Kankakee County 17000 West Road, the vehicle left the roadway and drove into a freshly harvested cornfield and continued to flee.

Police were able to stop the vehicle. The two suspects exited the vehicle and ran, but were quickly apprehended.

The vehicle caught fire which spread to the cornfield. The Reddick Fire Protection District responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was a total loss and was towed away.

Deputies from Grundy County’s Pro-Active Unit went to the tow yard to search the vehicle. It was during the search that the suspected fentanyl was discovered.

Barahona was charged for controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (more than 900 grams) obstructing justice and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police learned Friday that Barahona was entered as a missing person from the State of California Valley Teen Ranch.

Erazo Velasquez was charged for aggravated fleeing/eluding police, controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (more than 900 grams) and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Grundy authorities were notified Friday from the Department of Homeland Security that an immigration detainer warrant was issued for Erazo Velasquez.

Both suspects were awaiting pre-trial detention hearings Friday in Grundy County Court.

Grundy deputies were assisted by Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police Troop 5.