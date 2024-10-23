Kankakee police investigate stabbing

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested 36-year-old James F. Hemry Jr., of Kankakee, following a stabbing that occurred on Kankakee’s southside early today.

Hemry is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old South Holland man in the left leg and center chest area. Witnesses told police it appeared the victim attempted to break up a fight between Hemry and another man outside a business in the 2100 block of South Schuyler Avenue, a press release from Kankakee Police said.

The victim was reported in critical condition, the release said.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects, Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.

At approximately 2:05 a.m. today, officers responded to a stabbing victim in the 2100 block of South Schuyler Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed the victim lying on the ground on the first flight of stairs and bleeding, the release said.

The victim was taken to a Kankakee hospital.

Hemry drove away in a vehicle. Officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene and initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the release said.

Investigators recovered a knife believed to be used by Hemry, the release said.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff’s online booking records, Hemry is being preliminarily charged with home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, battery causing bodily harm, obstructing identification, driving on a suspended license and an outstanding Kankakee County warrant.