Man arrested after attempting to lure child into van

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police arrested 42-year-old Jyttan Chester for the charge with being non-compliant as a violent offender against youth early Monday.

According to reports, Chester and another man attempted to kidnap a 9-year-old boy who said he was shooting baskets at Steuben School around 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The victim said an older dark colored construction van with broken windows had approached him, and two black men began telling him to get inside so they could give him a ride home, the police report said.

The victim took off running and that is when one of the two men grabbed the victim’s ankle. The victim began fighting and was able to get away and ran to his home, the police report said.

The victim said both suspects had tattoos on their hands, according to the police report.

The child’s mother said the vehicle was parked on Bourbonnais Street and Evergreen Avenue, but she did not get a license plate number, the police report said.

The victim said the van had been in the area for a few days now after school. Officers began conducting extra patrols in the area, with special attention to the afternoon shift, the police report said.

At approximately 2:22 a.m. Monday, police developed probable cause and stopped a dark-colored van matching the description of the vehicle described by the victim.

Chester was arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed several suspicious items, the police report said.

The second suspect is at large, and investigators are working to identify and find him. Kankakee School District 111 was notified, the police report said.