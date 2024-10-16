Watseka teacher placed on leave following arrest

WATSEKA — A Watseka Community High School teacher was put on administrative leave this past week after being arrested by Watseka police for the charges of grooming and distributing harmful material.

According to a Facebook post by the Watseka Police Department, 23-year-old Baylee Bushong, of Hoopeston, was arrested following an investigation last week. She teaches agriculture.

Watseka police said in their Facebook post it was notified that a Watseka Community High School teacher was making inappropriate comments while teaching her students.

Watseka police said during the investigation several students were interviewed at the Children Advocacy Center in Watseka.

During that investigation, police learned there were also occasions where the teacher showed some of the students pornographic images.

Iroquois County Community Unit School District Superintendent David Andriano said Bushong has been on administrative leave since the investigation started.

“We are fully cooperating with DCFS and law enforcement in their investigation. The safety and security of our students and staff remains our number one priority,” Andriano said.

Police said Bushong could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

The arrest of Bushong comes approximately a month after another Iroquois County teacher — Brett Sorensen from Central High School — was arrested for child pornography charges.

Sorensen resigned his teaching position and remains jailed in Ford County.