Kankakee man receives 10-year sentence on federal drug charges

URBANA — A Kankakee man, 35-year-old Javan Jamar Thompson, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug and weapons charges, the U.S. attorney office for the Central District of Illinois said in a news release.

Thompson pleaded guilty in June to attempted possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, use of a communication facility to facilitate a controlled substance offense and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the release.

At the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that Thompson used the United States mail in an attempt to obtain fentanyl and cocaine for distribution, the release said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) intercepted a parcel, destined for Thompson, that contained thousands of fentanyl laced pills and several hundred grams of cocaine, the release said.

During his arrest, law enforcement located a handgun in Thompson’s vehicle. As a felon, Thompson was prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

“This was a collaborative effort between the United States Postal Inspection Service, KAMEG, and the United States Attorney’s Office in continuance of our dedication to stop illicit narcotics from hitting the streets of our communities,” KAMEG Director Clayt Wolfe said in the release.

“I commend everyone involved for staying persistent in their pursuit of those involved with the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit narcotics.”

At the hearing, U.S. District Court Judge Colin S. Bruce found that Thompson’s drug crimes were made more severe by his possession of a firearm. Bruce also noted that the amount of fentanyl Thompson attempted to possess via the mail triggered an enhanced penalty of at least 10 years of imprisonment, the release said.

It was ordered that Thompson forfeit his legal interests in a BMW X5, a Springfield Armory XDM handgun, and $18,745 in cash, the release said.

The statutory penalties for attempted possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute are at least 10 years of imprisonment and up to life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10 million and a term of supervised release of up to life.

The statutory penalties for attempted possession of cocaine with intent to distribute are up to 20 years of imprisonment, up to a $1 million fine and a term of supervised release of up to life.

The statutory penalties for use of a communication facility to facilitate a controlled substance offense are a term of imprisonment of up to four years, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to one year.

The statutory penalties for possession of a firearm by a felon are a 10-year term of imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case in collaboration with KAMEG. Assistant United States Attorney William J. Lynch represented the government in the prosecution.