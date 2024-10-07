U.S. Marshals arrest two in Sheldon

SHELDON — The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 44-year-old Esteban Saenz, of Sheldon, at a residence in Sheldon Friday.

Saenz, who was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County felony arrest warrant, was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department.

Subsequent to that arrest, Iroquois County Sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant at the residence. The detectives recovered narcotics, cash and a firearm during the search, the release said.

As a result, 36-year-old Coty R. Huckleby,, of Sheldon was also taken into custody, the release said.

Following their arrests, both men were transported to the Iroquois County Jail.

They were charged as follows:

Saenz was charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (Class X felony).

Huckleby was charged for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 felony).