What's next for the Xandria Harris case?

KANKAKEE — What is next for Xandria Harris, who is charged with murder and attempted murder in the death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and retired Bradley Police Sergeant Tyler Bailey, respectively?

Last week, Harris’ co-defendant and boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, was convicted of murder, attempted murder and endangering the lives of his three children when he shot the two officers in December 2021.

The shooting occurred when the officers answered a call at Comfort Inn about dogs being left in a vehicle for several hours. The vehicle was registered to Harris.

A Feb. 6, 2023, trial date was continued by Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

Cierra Norris, the attorney for Harris, said in her motion to continue it was necessary to allow for time to obtain expert witness testimony.

In addition to the scheduled time extension, Norris said they are exploring a defense based on the defendant — Harris — being “under duress” at the time of the shooting because of domestic abuse situations between herself and Sullivan.

During a January 2023 court appearance, Norris argued in her motion that her review of discovery given by prosecutors, specifically footage from the officers’ body cameras, revealed Harris was not involved in the actual, physical commission of the alleged murder.

“This was an act that is heinous and disturbing,” Norris said. “She did not cock the gun. My client was concerned about her children.”

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued there are charges against Harris in regards to the children.

“There are circumstances to what happens,” Rowe said. “She did not care. She left her children in the room. Might I remind you that she is facing three counts of child endangerment.”

Harris was granted use immunity by Bradshaw-Elliott so Rowe could have her testify during Sullivan’s trial.

Use immunity allows a defendant to testify without that testimony being used against them in their own trial.

Last week, Harris refused to testify. She said she was exercising her Fifth Amendment right.

However, when granted use immunity, the person must testify or be held in contempt.

Rowe was granted a direct criminal contempt charge against Harris.

That will be argued when Harris is back in court Nov. 9 to have a ruling on a motion to suppress evidence.

It took 33 months for Sullivan’s case to come to trial.

That was not something forgotten by the families of Rittmanic and Bailey in a statement read by Michael McTighe of the Illinois Chapter of Concerns for Police Officers, after the verdict last week.

“For almost three years, we’ve attended 26 court dates and hearings for the first-degree murder case against Darius Sullivan. A case that has been so cut and dry and not wasted so many resources. We understand that everyone has their day in court, …”