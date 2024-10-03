Update: Kankakee police make 2 arrests in Wednesday's homicide

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee County judge ordered two people detained Friday, both charged with the murder and armed robbery of 44-year-old Thomas P. Isitt III, of Plano.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson granted the prosecution’s motion following the detention hearings for 21-year-old Lani Bronkala, of Momence, and 18-year-old Amir Mays, of Bourbonnais.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe argued the two lured Isitt to an apartment where they had been staying in the 1100 block of East Court Street to rob him.

It was approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Bronkala, who is pregnant, and Mays had been homeless before being allowed to stay at a women’s apartment, Rowe said. A month ago they paid $300 for rent. Rowe said the next month’s rent was due.

Rowe said surveillance video showed Bronkala meet Isitt outside. After they enter the apartment, Mays is seen going in.

Two witnesses in the apartment said they heard Mays ask Isitt to empty his pockets, Rowe said.

They said the man said, “I don’t have anything,” and then they heard a gunshot. When they came out of their bedroom, they said they saw Isitt shot in the head and Bronkala and Mays standing nearby. Bronkala and Mays fled to an acquaintance’s residence in the 300 block of East Water Street in Bourbonnais.

Later Wednesday, Kankakee police located Bronkala and Mays inside the residence hiding underneath a pile of laundry.

Rowe said after the hearings that another arrest could be made next week.

Bronkala is being represented at this time by the public defender’s office.

Mays is represented by Chicago attorney Bart Beals.

Beals argued that the other two people in the room could be the suspects.

<strong>THE SHOOTING</strong>

At 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of East Court Street in Kankakee for a gunshot victim, Kankakee police said.

Upon arrival, officers found two individuals stating that someone was shot in their apartment. Officers entered the apartment and found Isitt suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Kankakee Police.

The Kankakee Fire Department arrived and took Isitt to Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital.

According to a news release from the Kankakee County Coroner’s office, they were notified of a gunshot victim in the Emergency Department at Ascension Saint Mary’s Hospital. Isitt was pronounced dead at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Wednesday that Isitt’s death was ruled a homicide.

It is the sixth homicide in Kankakee County this year.