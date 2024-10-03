Kankakee deputies use drone to aid in apprehending two suspects

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies assisted Illinois State Police by using a drone to find and capture two suspects early Thursday morning on Interstate 57.

The two suspects — 21-year-old Johnny McCaskill, of Chicago, and 25-year-old Eric Johnson, also of Chicago — ran from a stolen vehicle into a bean field near Exit 308 on the south side of Kankakee, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, deputies deployed the drone (Unarmed Aerial System) equipped with thermal imaging capabilities, successfully locating McCaskill and Johnson.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (valued over $25,000), resisting a peace officer, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution, the news release said.

“I commend all the police officers who worked diligently to apprehend these individuals. Additionally, I’m proud of our deputies for mastering evolving technology and utilizing it swiftly in critical situations, as well as the County Board for providing us with these extremely useful tools,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in the news release.

“Let this serve as a reminder to those who attempt to evade law enforcement: The days of successfully hiding in a field or a tree are largely behind us. You can run, but you can’t hide.”