State police investigation into shooting in Sheldon continues

Illinois State Police continue their investigation into the Sept. 1 shooting that ended in the deaths of Newton County (Ind.) Cpl. Brandon Schreiber and Adam Roselius, of Clifton.

Schreiber was among a group of law enforcement agencies involved in a chase of a vehicle driven by Roselius.

The chase ended when Roselius crashed his vehicle in Sheldon.

Schreiber and Roselius were both hit by gunfire.

Roselius was pronounced dead at the scene. Schreiber died Sept. 11 from his injuries.

“Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation — Zone 5 is leading an open and ongoing investigation into the use of force portion of this incident,” Illinois State Police said in an email in response to an inquiry.

“After a thorough investigation is completed, ISP will turn all reports over to the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s office for an independent review of the facts.”

According to Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5, preliminary reports indicate officers from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department began a pursuit of an armed suspect with a hostage.

The pursuit went into Indiana, at which time the Newton County Sheriff’s Department became involved. The chase came back into Illinois, and Roselius crashed in Sheldon.

Roselius left his vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged. During the exchange, Roselius and Schreiber both were shot.

No hostage was found inside the vehicle, ISP said.