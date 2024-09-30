Bourbonnais man arrested on child pornography charges

CHICAGO — A Bourbonnais man has been charged for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release Friday.

Raoul’s office charged Wayne R. Hipple, 38, in Kankakee County Circuit Court with 10 counts of the possession of child pornography of a child under 13, each Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison, the news release said.

Hipple is being held at the Kankakee County Jail, and his next scheduled court date is Oct. 10, the news release said.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Bourbonnais Police Department, conducted a search of Hipple’s residence in the 500 block of Lakeview Court in Bourbonnais on Thursday, the news release said.

An investigation revealed Hipple used a dark web network to download child sexual abuse material. Hipple was arrested after evidence of child sexual abuse material was found, the news release said.

“This is another case that emphasizes the importance of specialized task forces that work in conjunction with local law enforcement to work effectively and collaboratively to solve complex crimes that otherwise might not be investigated and prosecuted,” Bourbonnais Police Chief James Phelps said.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies.